Heat advisories are in effect across portions of the Concho Valley until 7:00PM CST Monday, August 19.

Temperatures across the Concho Valley will be between 103 to 106 degrees this afternoon with heat index values of 103 to 108 degrees.

These dangerous temperatures may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

The following counties are under a heat advisory: Sterling, Coke, Runnels, Coleman, Reagan, Irion, Tom Green, Concho, McCulloch, Menard, and Kimble.