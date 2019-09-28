Heart of JMJ Foundation hosts 4th annual ‘Catholic Women’s Conference’

More than 300 women are expected to attend this year's conference

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This weekend, the Heart of JMJ Foundation is hosting their 4th annual ‘Catholic Women’s Conference’ at the McNease Convention Center.

The conference will include local vendors, guest speakers and mass celebrated by San Angelo Catholic Diocese Bishop Michael Sis.

More than 300 women are expected to attend the conference. This year’s theme is “Outrageous Love: How does God see you?”

“Our theme is always outrageous love. Christ died on the cross and that’s outrageous love. Our sub-theme is ‘How does God see you?’ So many people think, ‘Oh, I’m not pretty. I’m ugly.’ When God sees us, he thinks, ‘That’s my child.’ That’s what we want people to walk away with,” said JoAnn Turner, Chairman for the Heart of JMJ Foundation.

Those interested in attending can still do so. Registration is $60 at the door.