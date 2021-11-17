Hearing date on motion to dismiss Cecily Aguilar indictment rescheduled

The hearing date on the motion to dismiss the indictment of Cecily Ann Aguilar has been rescheduled.

This comes from U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. The hearing is now set to take place on December 8 at 9:00 a.m. on the third floor of the U.S. Courthouse in Waco. It will be in District Courtroom Number One.

Albright issued the order to reset the motion hearing on Aguilar’s motion to dismiss last Friday.

You can view the entire order below.

Aguilar is indicted on eleven counts for her involvement in the death of Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén. For more information, you can view our previous story here.