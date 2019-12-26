Hear holiday messages from servicemen deployed overseas who have family in Abilene, Midland, and Eagle Pass

TALLADEGA, AL – MAY 05: A giant American Flag waves above the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 5, 2013 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Service men and women deployed overseas don’t always get to come home for the holidays.

Below are a few messages from men deployed in various locations. They are sending their well-wishes to their family members in Abilene, Eagle Pass, and Midland, Texas.

You can also watch some scenes from how others deployed in eastern Syria celebrated Christmas.

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Connor Vargas sends holiday greetings to friends and family in Abilene, Texas, and Roseville, California, from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar)

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ken Preston sends holiday greetings to family in Abilene, Texas, from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar)

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mark Harrison sends holiday greetings to family in Abilene, Texas, from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar)

Staff Sgt Alexander Docter, 407 Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, sends a holiday greeting to friends and family in Abilene, Texas and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Armando Salazar sends holiday greetings to friends and family in Eagle Pass, Texas, from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar)

Gunnery Sgt. Johnson, forward deployed in the Middle East, gives a holiday shout out to his friends and family.

Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) leaders visit service members deployed to eastern Syria as part of Operation Holiday Express to bring messages from family members back home, food, drinks, and holiday cheer. CJTF-OIR continues its presence in eastern Syria to partner with local security forces and defeat Daesh remnants. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

*All videos and information courtesy of the Department of Defense.