SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Wednesday, Dec. 14 Shannon Medical Center and Mayo Clinic announced that the health system is joining Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of independent and carefully better healthcare organizations.

Members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network have special access to the knowledge and expertise at the Mayo Clinic.

Shannon CEO Shane Plymell said, “We’re the first in west Texas to have this, to be part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and we’re the second in Texas as part of this network so we are very proud of that.”

Through Shannon’s membership with the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Shannon physicians will be able to use AskMayoExpert, eConsults, eBoards and health care consulting. This will allow physicians to have access to medical teams for review and discussion of complex cases, a database of concise clinical information, medical references and treatment recommendations at no extra cost to their patients. This partnership gives physicians the joint expertise to develop the best treatment plan for patients with complex medical needs.

Plymell adds that Shannon would not be there without the great doctors, advanced practice professionals and the Shannon team.