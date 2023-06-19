SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Dr. Michelle Snuggs with Shannon Medical Center joined Carloyn McEnrue to share how Shannon Breast Center has moved downtown and new equipment that will be available to patients.

Shannon Breast Center joined other facilities in downtown San Angelo at 220 East Harris, near the emergency room. The center is on the first floor of the of the Harris Clinic.

“We have pretty much the same services except for MRI,” Dr. Snugg said. “The MRI stayed at the Imagining Center.”

At the new location, the Shannon Breast Center will be adding new mammography machines.

“We’ve expanded our services meaning that we have more mammography machines, more ultrasound machines, everything,” said Dr. Snuggs.

Through expanded services and more room at the new location, Dr. Snuggs shares that they are hoping to see more patients.

“We are really very excited,” she said. “We are going to start seeing patients for the first time tomorrow.”