San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter talks about current local and state regulations in San Angelo during the coronavirus pandemic

Video Courtesy: City of San Angelo and San Angelo Police Department

San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter talks with San Angelo Public Information Officer Brian Groves about how citizens can obtain a police report online, no current city curfew for adults, limit gatherings to less than 10 people, state regulations and the request of voluntary compliance, who to contact for regulation violations, and how to go forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo and San Angelo Police Department

