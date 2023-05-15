SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Kirsten McCoy and Yvone Skewis from Shannon Medical Center talked with Carolyn McEnrue on steps to identify a stroke and ways Shannon helps patients afterward.

McCoy, the coordinator for the stroke unit at Shannon Medical Center shared that you can identify as stroke through several symptoms:

Loss of balance or dizziness

Loss of vision or blurred vision

Droopiness in the face

Weakness in an arm or leg

Slurred speech

Skewis shared that once a patient is admitted into Shanon Medical Center, the E.R. staff will run multiple tests to determine what type of stroke the patient has had, why they had a stroke and other needed information. The stroke unit will help patients get to the right place afterward.

“Some patients need rehab afterwards. Some patients can go home but may need physical therapy in an outpatient setting,” Skewis said.