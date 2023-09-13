SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The West Texas Veterans Affairs Health Care System will be hosting multiple flu shot clinics for veterans throughout Texas and New Mexico during the month of October.

West Texas VA clinics in the following cities will be open to give veterans their flu shots on their respective dates:

Big Spring, Texas – Sept. 13

Abilene, Texas – Oct. 3

San Angelo, Texas – Oct. 10

Odessa, Texas – Oct. 11

Hobbs, New Mexico – Oct. 18

Fort Stockton, Texas – Oct. 25

All participating locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the days they are open. The shots are free for veterans enrolled in VA health care.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs both recommend everyone aged six months and older get a flu shot each year in the fall as soon as flu shots are available because the vaccine gets updated annually.

The CDC has made a list of vaccines that will be used for the 2023-2024 flu season available on their website. For more information about the vaccines, including who is recommended to get a flu shot, visit the CDC’s “Who Should and Who Should NOT Get a Flu Vaccine” and “Who Needs a Flu Vaccine” webpages as well as other content they have published.