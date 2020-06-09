Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 p.m. June 9, 2020, there is one new case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

Teenage female, white, Crockett County, exposure to known case

This brings the total positive case count to 119 with an active case count of 17.

Please refer to the websites of the City of San Angelo and the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.