Winters High School to close until after Labor Day Weekend due to COVID-19 cases

WINTERS, Texas – “Due to an upswing in positive COVID-19 cases at Winters High School, the administrative team and staff has made the decision to close the Winters High School campus from Tuesday, August 31st through the Labor Day Weekend,” according to a release from Winters ISD Superintendent Sean Leamon Monday evening.

The release also states, “the decision was made to ensure the safety of staff and students. Currently we are hovering at the 20 percent absentee mark and felt it was in the best interest of staff and students to close, thoroughly disinfect, and allow time for individuals to regain their health.”

In the release, Leamon said Winters High School will not have remote virtual learning while the campus is closed; however, college dual-credit classes will be required to keep up with courses online.

The release also states, the closure only impacts Winters High School campus and all other campus are to continue their normal in-person schedule.

Classes for Winters High School is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, September 7th.