Two new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
The patients, according to Tuesday’s statement, was an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
So far, 380 patients have died from COVID-19 -related causes in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 247 were residents of Tom Green County; 133 were residents of other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below:
The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Male, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 380: 247 from Tom Green County and 133 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
– Hombre, 40s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 380: 247 en el condado de Tom Green y 133 en otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.