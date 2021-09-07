Two new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The patients, according to Tuesday’s statement, was an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 380 patients have died from COVID-19 -related causes in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 247 were residents of Tom Green County; 133 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below: