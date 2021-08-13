Two new COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of two additional patients from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, August 13, 2021.

The statement lists the patients as an unvaccinated man in his 70s from Tom Green County and an unvaccinated man in his 80s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patients is available.

The full statement is below:

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Male, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 332: 213 from Tom Green County and 119 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

– Hombre, 80s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 332: 213 del condado de Tom Green y 119 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.