SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed the death of two additional patients as a result of infection with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, one patient was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s. The other was a partially vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 90s. The partially vaccinated patient was reported on September 12, 2022, according to a report from the Tom Green County Health Department. No other information about the patient is currently known.

So far, 563 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green county. 364 of those patients were residents of Tom Green county; 199 were residents of other counties.