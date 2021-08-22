Two deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The patients were a Tom Green County man in his 70s and a Runnels County man in his 60s. Both were unvaccinated. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 343 patients in Tom Green County have died from causes related to infection with coronavirus. Of those patients, 220 were residents of Tom Green County; 123 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below:

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Male, 60s, Runnels County: unvaccinated

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 70 años, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Runnels: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 343: 220 del condado de Tom Green y 123 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.