Two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 40 new positive cases reported by the TGC Health Department for the weekend of November 6, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 2 additional COVID-related deaths and 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Saturday, November 6, 2021, to Monday, November 8, 2021.

The new positive cases and additional deaths were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The patients who died from complications related to COVID-19 were an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 50s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

The brings the total deaths in Tom Green County to 467; 300 from Tom Green County and 167 from other counties.

COVID-19-related deaths: March 11, 2021, to November 8, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

The full report is below:

Daily Positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2020, to November 8, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 8, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Total cases over last three days: 40

  • Saturday: 16
  • Sunday: 15
  • Monday: 9

November 8, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,034
Active cases: 159
Currently hospitalized: 20
New positives: 9
New deaths: 2

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female63WhiteTGCAntigen
Male59WhiteTGCAntigen
Male44OtherTGCAntigen
Female37WhiteTGCAntigen
Male54HispanicTGCAntigen
Female37WhiteSterlingAntigen
Female58OtherBexarAntigen
Male62OtherTGCAntigen
Female62OtherTGCAntigen

November 7, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,025
Active cases: 152
Currently hospitalized: 20
New positives: 15
New deaths: 0

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female4HispanicTGCPCR
Female55WhiteTGCPCR
Male44WhiteTGCPCR
Female22WhiteTGCAntigen
Female64WhiteTGCAntigen
Male23WhiteTGCAntigen
Male55WhiteTGCAntigen
Male24HispanicSterlingAntigen
Female54HispanicConchoAntigen
Male38HispanicTGCAntigen
Male20HispanicTGCAntigen
Male12WhiteTGCAntigen
Female48WhiteTGCAntigen
Male37WhiteTGCAntigen
Female30WhiteTGCAntigen

November 6, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,010
Active cases: 139
Currently hospitalized: 19
New positives: 16 New deaths: 0

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female87OtherRunnelsPCR
Male36HispanicTGCPCR
Male29OtherTGCPCR
Female36WhiteRunnelsAntigen
Male57HispanicReaganAntigen
Female57WhiteTGCAntigen
Female30HispanicTGCAntigen
Male1WhiteRunnelsAntigen
Male54HispanicTGCAntigen
Female62HispanicSuttonAntigen
Male62WhiteTGCAntigen
Male37WhiteTGCAntigen
Female43HispanicTGCAntigen
Male31WhiteTGCAntigen
Female54WhiteTGCAntigen
Female50WhiteTGCAntigen

