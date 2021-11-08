Two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 40 new positive cases reported by the TGC Health Department for the weekend of November 6, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 2 additional COVID-related deaths and 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Saturday, November 6, 2021, to Monday, November 8, 2021.
The new positive cases and additional deaths were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The patients who died from complications related to COVID-19 were an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 50s. No other information about the patients is currently available.
The brings the total deaths in Tom Green County to 467; 300 from Tom Green County and 167 from other counties.
The full report is below:
Total cases over last three days: 40
- Saturday: 16
- Sunday: 15
- Monday: 9
November 8, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,034
Active cases: 159
Currently hospitalized: 20
New positives: 9
New deaths: 2
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|63
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|44
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|White
|Sterling
|Antigen
|Female
|58
|Other
|Bexar
|Antigen
|Male
|62
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
November 7, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,025
Active cases: 152
Currently hospitalized: 20
New positives: 15
New deaths: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|4
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|55
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|44
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|22
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|64
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|55
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|Hispanic
|Sterling
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|Hispanic
|Concho
|Antigen
|Male
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|12
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|48
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|37
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
November 6, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,010
Active cases: 139
Currently hospitalized: 19
New positives: 16 New deaths: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|87
|Other
|Runnels
|PCR
|Male
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|29
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|36
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|57
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|1
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Male
|62
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|37
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
Total de casos en los últimos tres días: 40
• Sábado: 16
• Domingo: 15
• Lunes: 9
Informe COVID-19 del 8 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 25034
Casos activos: 159
Actualmente hospitalizados: 20
Nuevos positivos: 9
Nuevas muertes: 2
– Hombre, 40s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
– Hombre, 50s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 467 (300 del condado de Tom Green y 167 de otros condados)
Informe COVID-19 del 7 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 25025
Casos activos: 152
Actualmente hospitalizados: 20
Nuevos positivos: 15
Nuevas muertes: 0
Informe COVID-19 del 6 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 25010
Casos activos: 139
Actualmente hospitalizados: 19
Nuevos positivos: 16
Nuevas muertes: 0