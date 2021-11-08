Two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 40 new positive cases reported by the TGC Health Department for the weekend of November 6, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 2 additional COVID-related deaths and 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Saturday, November 6, 2021, to Monday, November 8, 2021.

The new positive cases and additional deaths were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The patients who died from complications related to COVID-19 were an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 50s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

The brings the total deaths in Tom Green County to 467; 300 from Tom Green County and 167 from other counties.

COVID-19-related deaths: March 11, 2021, to November 8, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

The full report is below:

Daily Positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2020, to November 8, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 8, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Total cases over last three days: 40

Saturday: 16

Sunday: 15

Monday: 9

November 8, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,034

Active cases: 159

Currently hospitalized: 20

New positives: 9

New deaths: 2

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 63 White TGC Antigen Male 59 White TGC Antigen Male 44 Other TGC Antigen Female 37 White TGC Antigen Male 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 White Sterling Antigen Female 58 Other Bexar Antigen Male 62 Other TGC Antigen Female 62 Other TGC Antigen

November 7, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,025

Active cases: 152

Currently hospitalized: 20

New positives: 15

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 4 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 55 White TGC PCR Male 44 White TGC PCR Female 22 White TGC Antigen Female 64 White TGC Antigen Male 23 White TGC Antigen Male 55 White TGC Antigen Male 24 Hispanic Sterling Antigen Female 54 Hispanic Concho Antigen Male 38 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 12 White TGC Antigen Female 48 White TGC Antigen Male 37 White TGC Antigen Female 30 White TGC Antigen

November 6, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,010

Active cases: 139

Currently hospitalized: 19

New positives: 16 New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 87 Other Runnels PCR Male 36 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 29 Other TGC PCR Female 36 White Runnels Antigen Male 57 Hispanic Reagan Antigen Female 57 White TGC Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 1 White Runnels Antigen Male 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 62 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Male 62 White TGC Antigen Male 37 White TGC Antigen Female 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 31 White TGC Antigen Female 54 White TGC Antigen Female 50 White TGC Antigen

