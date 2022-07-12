SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department reported the first death from COVID-19 since the end of May on Tuesday.
According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 80s is the 555th person to have died in the county due to being infected with the coronavirus. Of those 555 patients, 359 were residents of Tom Green County and 196 were from other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.
There is a new COVID-19-related death to report today.
New deaths: 1
– Female, 80s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 555 (359 from Tom Green County and 196 from other counties)City of San Angelo