SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department reported the first death from COVID-19 since the end of May on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 80s is the 555th person to have died in the county due to being infected with the coronavirus. Of those 555 patients, 359 were residents of Tom Green County and 196 were from other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to July 12, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo