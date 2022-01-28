SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 184 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the virus exposure.

According to the report, the individuals that died due to the coronavirus infection were a female in her 70s unvaccinated and a male in his 90s fully vaccinated. The total of deaths in Tom Green Country accounts for 501 with (318 from Tom Green County and 183 from other counties)

The total positive cases are 39,453 where there are 3,563 active cases. There are 84 people currently hospitalized fighting the virus.

Below is the full COVID-19 report:

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 28, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily Positive COVID-19 cases in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 28, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to January 28, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Jan. 28, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 39,453

Active cases: 3,563

Currently hospitalized: 84

New positives: 184

New deaths: 2

– Female, 70s, Sutton County: unvaccinated

– Male, 90s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 501 (318 from Tom Green County and 183 from other counties)