Tom Green County Health Authority says face masks are important in stopping the spread of COVID-19

San Angelo, Texas- Dr. James Vretis with the Tom Green County health authority explains why citizens should wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Vretis says that when you wear a mask, you are ensuring that any viral particles that you may have will not spread to those around you.

Many COVID positive people are asymptomatic, and by wearing a mask they are ensuring that they are not potentially infecting others.

Wearing a mask around people that are not your immediate family, may just save someone’s life.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo