SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased again in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, August 12, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 449 new positive cases of COVID-19 since August 5th, when 585 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on July 29th, 677 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have fallen to 17.9% from last week’s rate of 26.9%.
95 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, a decrease from last week when 150hospitalizations were reported. 10 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19; one of those patients is in intensive care.
Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.
Texas Department of State Health Services Resources
- COVID-19 homepage
- State of Texas county case dashboard (visit this page for daily case numbers)
- To see daily case spreadsheets, look for
- New confirmed cases over time by county (PCR cases)
- Once the spreadsheet is open, click the tab at the bottom for 2022
- New probable cases over time by county (antigen cases)
- Once the spreadsheet is open, click the tab at the bottom for 2022
- New confirmed cases over time by county (PCR cases)
- To see daily case spreadsheets, look for
- State of Texas case dashboard
- State of Texas hospitalization dashboard
- Statewide demographic information for COVID-19
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, August 6th
|59
|18
|Sunday, August 7th
|65
|15
|Monday, August 8th
|47
|17
|Tuesday, August 9th
|72
|14
|Wednesday, August 10th
|67
|11
|Thursday, August 11th
|94
|10
|Friday, August 12th
|45
|10