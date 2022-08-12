SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased again in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, August 12, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 449 new positive cases of COVID-19 since August 5th, when 585 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on July 29th, 677 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have fallen to 17.9% from last week’s rate of 26.9%.

95 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, a decrease from last week when 150hospitalizations were reported. 10 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19; one of those patients is in intensive care.

Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.

Texas Department of State Health Services Resources

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, August 6th 59 18 Sunday, August 7th 65 15 Monday, August 8th 47 17 Tuesday, August 9th 72 14 Wednesday, August 10th 67 11 Thursday, August 11th 94 10 Friday, August 12th 45 10 City of San Angelo COVID-19 Report: August 12, 2022

Weekly COVID-19 report for August 5 – August 12, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to August 12, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.