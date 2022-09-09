SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 266 new positive cases of COVID-19 since September 2, when 370 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on August 19th, 328 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have decreased to 16.4 percent from last week’s rate of 21.2 percent.
20 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, and 15 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, an increase of 5 patients from the week before. Two of those patients is in intensive care.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, September 3rd
|36
|13
|Sunday, September 4th
|21
|9
|Monday, September 5th
|26
|13
|Tuesday, September 6th
|35
|15
|Wednesday, September 7th
|63
|15
|Thursday, September 8th
|46
|15
|Friday, September 9th
|15
|15
|Totals
|266
|95