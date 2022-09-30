SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased again in Tom Green County over the week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest report, released on Friday, September 30, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 202 new positive cases of COVID-19 since September 23, when 202 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on September 16th, 277 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have decreased to 9.2 percent from last week’s rate of 12.8 percent.

56 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, and 9 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, an increase of 5 patients from the week before. One patient is in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

DayPositive CasesHospitalizations
Saturday, September 24th296
Sunday, September 25th187
Monday, September 26th217
Tuesday, September 27th2511
Wednesday, September 28th289
Thursday, September 29th177
Friday, September 30th289
Totals16656
Weekly COVID-19 report for September 23 – September 30, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to September 30, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to September 30, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.