SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest report, released on Friday, September 24, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 202 new positive cases of COVID-19 since September 16, when 277 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on September 9th, 266 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have decreased to 12.8 percent from last week’s rate of 15 percent.

66 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, and 4 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 4 patients from the week before. None of the patients are in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, September 17th 15 12 Sunday, September 18th 20 12 Monday, September 19th 37 11 Tuesday, September 20th 39 12 Wednesday, September 21st 26 8 Thursday, September 22nd 34 7 Friday, September 23rd 31 4 Totals 202 66

Weekly COVID-19 report for September 17 – September 23, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to September 23, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.