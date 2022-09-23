SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
In the latest report, released on Friday, September 24, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 202 new positive cases of COVID-19 since September 16, when 277 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on September 9th, 266 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have decreased to 12.8 percent from last week’s rate of 15 percent.
66 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, and 4 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 4 patients from the week before. None of the patients are in intensive care.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, September 17th
|15
|12
|Sunday, September 18th
|20
|12
|Monday, September 19th
|37
|11
|Tuesday, September 20th
|39
|12
|Wednesday, September 21st
|26
|8
|Thursday, September 22nd
|34
|7
|Friday, September 23rd
|31
|4
|Totals
|202
|66