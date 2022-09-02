SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have increased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 2, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 370 new positive cases of COVID-19 since August 26th, when 275 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on August 19th, 328 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have risen to 21.2 percent from last week’s rate of 13.5 percent.

67 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, and 10 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 2 patients from the week before. One of those patients is in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, August 27th 39 9 Sunday, August 28th 30 10 Monday, August 29th 35 10 Tuesday, August 30th 71 8 Wednesday, August 31st 57 10 Thursday, September 1st 75 10 Friday, September 2nd 63 10 Totals 370 67

Weekly COVID-19 report for August 26 – September 2, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to September 2, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.