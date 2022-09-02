SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have increased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 2, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 370 new positive cases of COVID-19 since August 26th, when 275 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on August 19th, 328 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have risen to 21.2 percent from last week’s rate of 13.5 percent.
67 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, and 10 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 2 patients from the week before. One of those patients is in intensive care.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, August 27th
|39
|9
|Sunday, August 28th
|30
|10
|Monday, August 29th
|35
|10
|Tuesday, August 30th
|71
|8
|Wednesday, August 31st
|57
|10
|Thursday, September 1st
|75
|10
|Friday, September 2nd
|63
|10
|Totals
|370
|67