SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have increased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 16, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 277 new positive cases of COVID-19 since September 9, when 266 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on September 2nd, 370 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have decreased to 15 percent from last week’s rate of 16.4 percent.

93 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, and 10 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 5 patients from the week before. None of the patients are in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, September 10th 48 15 Sunday, September 11th 23 15 Monday, September 12th 26 14 Tuesday, September 13th 58 15 Wednesday, September 14th 26 13 Thursday, September 15th 55 11 Friday, September 16th 41 10 Totals 277 93

Weekly COVID-19 report for September 2 – September 16, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to September 16, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.