SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County has seen weekly positive cases of COVID-19 almost double over the past two weeks, according to reporting by the City of San Angelo.

According to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday, May 27, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department has reported 109 positive cases of COVID-19 since the last published report on May 20th, when 96 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on May 13th, the Health Department reported 65 positive cases.

Positivity rates are more than three times what they were at the beginning of the month, though they have dropped since last week’s report. On May 7th, the positivity rate was 5.4%. By May 13th the rate had tripled to 16.2% and rose again to 25.87% on May 20th. As of today, May 27th, the positivity rate is 19.39%.

While cases and positivity rates have increased since the beginning of the month, the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 has remained the same — each weekly report in May has reported two hospitalizations.

The full report, issued by the City of San Angelo, is included below.

Total cases over the last seven days: 109

Saturday: 16 cases/2 hospitalizations

Sunday: 3 cases/1 hospitalization

Monday: 11 cases/2 hospitalizations

Tuesday: 17 cases/1 hospitalization

Wednesday: 27 cases/2 hospitalizations

Thursday: 25 cases/1 hospitalization

Friday: 10 cases/2 hospitalizations

Weekly COVID-19 report. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily positive COVID-19 cases from March 11, 2020, to May 27, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo