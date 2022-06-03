SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases have risen slightly in Tom Green County and hospitalizations have remained steady, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo.

In the latest report, issued on Friday, June 3, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 122 positive cases of COVID-19 since May 27th, when 109 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on May 20th, the Health Department reported 96 positive cases.

Positivity rates also continue to climb in Tom Green County. As of today, the positivity rate is 24.5% — up just over 5% from last week’s positivity rate of 19.39%. Current positivity rates suggest that nearly one of every four people who seek out testing tests positive for COVID-19.

A total of 21 hospitalizations were reported by the Health Department over the last week but the current number of hospitalized patients remains at 2, with one of those patients in intensive care.

The full report, issued by the City of San Angelo, is included below.

City of San Angelo weekly COVID-19 report: May 28 – June 3, 2022

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, May 28th 19 1 Sunday, May 29th 11 1 Monday, May 30th 12 3 Tuesday, May 31st 16 4 Wednesday, June 1st 21 6 Thursday, June 2nd 24 4 Friday, June 3rd 19 2 Totals 122 21 Daily reported positive cases and hospitalizations. Source: City of San Angelo weekly COVID-19 report.

Weekly COVID-19 report for May 28 – June 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to June 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.