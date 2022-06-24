SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo.

In the latest report, released on Friday, June 24, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 374 new positive cases of COVID-19 since June 17th, when 242 positive cases were reported — a 54.5% increase. Two weeks ago, on June 10rd, 147 positive cases were reported

Positivity rates have fallen to 30% from last week’s rate of 59.2%. Current positivity rates suggest that nearly almost one of every three people who seek testing are infected.

52 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, an increase of 21 hospitalizations over the week before. 10 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, June 18th 30 6 Sunday, June 19th 32 5 Monday, June 20th 31 6 Tuesday, June 21st 64 8 Wednesday, June 22nd 54 9 Thursday, June 23rd 86 9 Friday, June 24th 77 10 Totals 374 52

Weekly COVID-19 report for June 17 – June 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to June 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.