SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo.
In the latest report, released on Friday, June 24, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 374 new positive cases of COVID-19 since June 17th, when 242 positive cases were reported — a 54.5% increase. Two weeks ago, on June 10rd, 147 positive cases were reported
Positivity rates have fallen to 30% from last week’s rate of 59.2%. Current positivity rates suggest that nearly almost one of every three people who seek testing are infected.
52 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, an increase of 21 hospitalizations over the week before. 10 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, June 18th
|30
|6
|Sunday, June 19th
|32
|5
|Monday, June 20th
|31
|6
|Tuesday, June 21st
|64
|8
|Wednesday, June 22nd
|54
|9
|Thursday, June 23rd
|86
|9
|Friday, June 24th
|77
|10
|Totals
|374
|52