SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 and positivity rates in Tom Green County rose steeply over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo.

In the latest report, released on Friday, June 17, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 242 new positive cases of COVID-19 since June 10th, when 147 positive cases were reported — an increase of 66%. Two weeks ago, on June 3rd, 122 positive cases were reported

Positivity rates also continue to climb with a current rate of 59.2% — almost double last week’s positivity rate of 31.7%. Current positivity rates suggest that nearly two of every three people who seek testing are infected.

31 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week and 5 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19. There are no patients in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, June 11th 15 4 Sunday, June 12th 14 6 Monday, June 13th 28 3 Tuesday, June 14th 41 3 Wednesday, June 15th 49 4 Thursday, June 16th 58 6 Friday, June 17th 37 5 Totals 242 31

Weekly COVID-19 report for June 11 – June 17, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to June 17, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.