SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 and positivity rates in Tom Green County rose steeply over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo.
In the latest report, released on Friday, June 17, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 242 new positive cases of COVID-19 since June 10th, when 147 positive cases were reported — an increase of 66%. Two weeks ago, on June 3rd, 122 positive cases were reported
Positivity rates also continue to climb with a current rate of 59.2% — almost double last week’s positivity rate of 31.7%. Current positivity rates suggest that nearly two of every three people who seek testing are infected.
31 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week and 5 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19. There are no patients in intensive care.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, June 11th
|15
|4
|Sunday, June 12th
|14
|6
|Monday, June 13th
|28
|3
|Tuesday, June 14th
|41
|3
|Wednesday, June 15th
|49
|4
|Thursday, June 16th
|58
|6
|Friday, June 17th
|37
|5
|Totals
|242
|31