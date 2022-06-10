SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in Tom Green County continue to rise, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo.

In the latest report, issued Friday, June 10, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 147 new positive cases of COVID-19 since June 3rd, when 122 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on May 27th, 109 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates also continue to climb in Tom Green County with a current rate of 31.7% — up more than 6% from last week’s rate of 24.5%. Current positivity rates suggest that nearly one of every three people who seek testing are infected.

34 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week and 4 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19. One patient is in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, June 4th 29 3 Sunday, June 5th 11 3 Monday, June 6th 11 4 Tuesday, June 7th 28 6 Wednesday, June 8th 23 6 Thursday, June 9th 19 8 Friday, June 10th 26 4 Totals 147 34

Weekly COVID-19 report for June 4 – June 10, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to June 10, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.