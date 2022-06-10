SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in Tom Green County continue to rise, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo.
In the latest report, issued Friday, June 10, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 147 new positive cases of COVID-19 since June 3rd, when 122 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on May 27th, 109 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates also continue to climb in Tom Green County with a current rate of 31.7% — up more than 6% from last week’s rate of 24.5%. Current positivity rates suggest that nearly one of every three people who seek testing are infected.
34 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week and 4 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19. One patient is in intensive care.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, June 4th
|29
|3
|Sunday, June 5th
|11
|3
|Monday, June 6th
|11
|4
|Tuesday, June 7th
|28
|6
|Wednesday, June 8th
|23
|6
|Thursday, June 9th
|19
|8
|Friday, June 10th
|26
|4
|Totals
|147
|34