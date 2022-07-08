SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 slightly decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 8, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 412 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 1st, when 480 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on June July 24th, 374 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have declined to 28.5% from last week’s rate of 40.8%.
Forty-nine new hospitalizations were reported over the last week. Eight patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalization
|Saturday, July 2nd
|69
|10
|Sunday, July 3rd
|42
|6
|Monday, July 4th
|26
|7
|Tuesday, July 5th
|40
|7
|Wednesday, July 6th
|98
|6
|Thursday, July 7th
|73
|5
|Friday, July 8th
|64
|8
|Total
|412
|49