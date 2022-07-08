SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 slightly decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 8, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 412 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 1st, when 480 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on June July 24th, 374 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have declined to 28.5% from last week’s rate of 40.8%.

Forty-nine new hospitalizations were reported over the last week. Eight patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

DayPositive Cases Hospitalization
Saturday, July 2nd69 10
Sunday, July 3rd 426
Monday, July 4th 267
Tuesday, July 5th 407
Wednesday, July 6th 986
Thursday, July 7th 735
Friday, July 8th 648
Total41249
Weekly COVID-19 report for July 2 – July 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to July 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to July 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.