SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 slightly decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 8, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 412 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 1st, when 480 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on June July 24th, 374 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have declined to 28.5% from last week’s rate of 40.8%.

Forty-nine new hospitalizations were reported over the last week. Eight patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalization Saturday, July 2nd 69 10 Sunday, July 3rd 42 6 Monday, July 4th 26 7 Tuesday, July 5th 40 7 Wednesday, July 6th 98 6 Thursday, July 7th 73 5 Friday, July 8th 64 8 Total 412 49

Weekly COVID-19 report for July 2 – July 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to July 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.