SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased again in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

One COVID-19-related death was reported in Friday’s report. The patient was a male in his 80s from Toom Green County who was fully vaccinated. There have been 556 total death with 360 from Tom Green County. 196 are from other counties.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 29, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 677 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 22nd, when 669 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on June July 15th, 521 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have fallen to 27.3% from last week’s rate of 31.5%.

107 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, a decrease from last week when 110 hospitalizations were reported. 19 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19.

Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.

Texas Department of State Health Services resources

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, July 24th 106 13 Sunday, July 25th 81 12 Monday, July 26th 64 12 Tuesday, July 27th 92 14 Wednesday, July 28th 115 16 Thursday, July 29th 100 21 Friday, July 30th 115 19 Totals 677 107 Data courtesy: City of San Angelo and the Tom Green County Health Department.

Weekly COVID-19 report for July 8 – July 29, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to July 29, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to July 29, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.