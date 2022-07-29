SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased again in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
One COVID-19-related death was reported in Friday’s report. The patient was a male in his 80s from Toom Green County who was fully vaccinated. There have been 556 total death with 360 from Tom Green County. 196 are from other counties.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 29, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 677 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 22nd, when 669 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on June July 15th, 521 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have fallen to 27.3% from last week’s rate of 31.5%.
107 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, a decrease from last week when 110 hospitalizations were reported. 19 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19.
Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.
Texas Department of State Health Services resources
- COVID-19 homepage
- State of Texas county case dashboard (visit this page for daily case numbers)
- To see daily case spreadsheets, look for
- New confirmed cases over time by county (PCR cases)
- Once the spreadsheet is open, click the tab at the bottom for 2022
- New probable cases over time by county (antigen cases)
- Once the spreadsheet is open, click the tab at the bottom for 2022
- State of Texas case dashboard
- State of Texas hospitalization dashboard
- Statewide demographic information for COVID-19
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, July 24th
|106
|13
|Sunday, July 25th
|81
|12
|Monday, July 26th
|64
|12
|Tuesday, July 27th
|92
|14
|Wednesday, July 28th
|115
|16
|Thursday, July 29th
|100
|21
|Friday, July 30th
|115
|19
|Totals
|677
|107