SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased again in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 22, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 669 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 15th, when 521 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on June July 8th, 412 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have risen to 31.5% from last week’s rate of 25.7%. Current data suggests nearly one in three people who seek testing for COVID-19 are confirmed positive.
110 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, an increase from last week when 73 hospitalizations were reported. 15 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19. Two of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care.
Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.
Texas Department of State Health Services resources
- COVID-19 homepage
- State of Texas county case dashboard (visit this page for daily case numbers)
- State of Texas case dashboard
- State of Texas hospitalization dashboard
- Statewide demographic information for COVID-19
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, July 16th
|83
|14
|Sunday, July 17th
|65
|15
|<onday, July 18th
|60
|15
|Tuesday, July 19th
|115
|16
|Wednesday, July 20th
|118
|17
|Thursday, July 21st
|107
|18
|Friday, July 22nd
|121
|15
|Totals
|669
|110