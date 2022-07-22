SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased again in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 22, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 669 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 15th, when 521 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on June July 8th, 412 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have risen to 31.5% from last week’s rate of 25.7%. Current data suggests nearly one in three people who seek testing for COVID-19 are confirmed positive.

110 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, an increase from last week when 73 hospitalizations were reported. 15 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19. Two of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, July 16th 83 14 Sunday, July 17th 65 15 <onday, July 18th 60 15 Tuesday, July 19th 115 16 Wednesday, July 20th 118 17 Thursday, July 21st 107 18 Friday, July 22nd 121 15 Totals 669 110 Data courtesy: City of San Angelo and the Tom Green County Health Department

Weekly COVID-19 report for July 8 – July 22, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to July 22, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.