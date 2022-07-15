SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 15, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 521 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 8th, when 412 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on June July 1st, 480 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have declined to 25.7% from last week’s rate of 28.5%.

73 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week. Nine patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.

Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, July 9th 66 10 Sunday, July 10th 47 9 Monday, July 11th 46 16 Tuesday, July 12th 82 12 Wednesday, July 13th 74 9 Thursday, July 14th 115 8 Friday, July 15th 91 9 Total 521 73

Weekly COVID-19 report for July 8 – July 15, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to July 15, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.