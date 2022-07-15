SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 15, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 521 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 8th, when 412 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on June July 1st, 480 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have declined to 25.7% from last week’s rate of 28.5%.
73 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week. Nine patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.
Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.
Texas Department of State Health Services resources
- COVID-19 homepage
- State of Texas county case dashboard (visit this page for daily case numbers)
- To see daily case spreadsheets, look for
- New confirmed cases over time by county (PCR cases)
- Once the spreadsheet is open, click the tab at the bottom for 2022
- New probable cases over time by county (antigen cases)
- Once the spreadsheet is open, click the tab at the bottom for 2022
- New confirmed cases over time by county (PCR cases)
- To see daily case spreadsheets, look for
- State of Texas case dashboard
- State of Texas hospitalization dashboard
- Statewide demographic information for COVID-19
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, July 9th
|66
|10
|Sunday, July 10th
|47
|9
|Monday, July 11th
|46
|16
|Tuesday, July 12th
|82
|12
|Wednesday, July 13th
|74
|9
|Thursday, July 14th
|115
|8
|Friday, July 15th
|91
|9
|Total
|521
|73