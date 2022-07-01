SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to increase in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 1, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 480 new positive cases of COVID-19 since June 24th, when 374 positive cases were reported — a 28.3% increase. Two weeks ago, on June 17th, 242 positive cases were reported

Positivity rates have jumped to 40.8% from last week’s rate of 30%. Current positivity rates suggest that more than one of every three people who seek testing are infected.

53 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week. 9 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

DayPositive CasesHospitalizations
Saturday, June 25th576
Sunday, June 26th417
Monday, June 27th585
Tuesday, June 28th716
Wednesday, June 29th768
Thursday, June 30th8912
Friday, July 1st889
Totals48053
Weekly COVID-19 report for June 24 – July 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to July 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to July 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.