SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to increase in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 1, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 480 new positive cases of COVID-19 since June 24th, when 374 positive cases were reported — a 28.3% increase. Two weeks ago, on June 17th, 242 positive cases were reported
Positivity rates have jumped to 40.8% from last week’s rate of 30%. Current positivity rates suggest that more than one of every three people who seek testing are infected.
53 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week. 9 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, June 25th
|57
|6
|Sunday, June 26th
|41
|7
|Monday, June 27th
|58
|5
|Tuesday, June 28th
|71
|6
|Wednesday, June 29th
|76
|8
|Thursday, June 30th
|89
|12
|Friday, July 1st
|88
|9
|Totals
|480
|53