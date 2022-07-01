SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to increase in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 1, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 480 new positive cases of COVID-19 since June 24th, when 374 positive cases were reported — a 28.3% increase. Two weeks ago, on June 17th, 242 positive cases were reported

Positivity rates have jumped to 40.8% from last week’s rate of 30%. Current positivity rates suggest that more than one of every three people who seek testing are infected.

53 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week. 9 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of being infected with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, June 25th 57 6 Sunday, June 26th 41 7 Monday, June 27th 58 5 Tuesday, June 28th 71 6 Wednesday, June 29th 76 8 Thursday, June 30th 89 12 Friday, July 1st 88 9 Totals 480 53

Weekly COVID-19 report for June 24 – July 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to July 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.