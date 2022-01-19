SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 669 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths as a result of being infected with the virus today, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. New positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patients who died as a result of coronavirus infection were an unvaccinated Runnels County man in his 70s and a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information is currently available about the patients.

Active cases have risen from 7,525 yesterday, to 8,116 today. Active hospitalizations have also risen from 67 patients yesterday, to 75 hospitalized patients today. There were 40 active hospitalizations at the end of last week, Friday, January 14th.

The full report is below.

COVID-19 deaths from March 11, 2020, to January 19, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 positive cases from March 11, 2020, to January 19, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to January 19, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo