SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
One COVID-19-related death was reported on Tuesday, August 2nd. The patient was a woman in her 60s from Sterling County who was fully vaccinated. 557 patients in Tom Green County have died as a result of infection with COVID-19. 360 of those patients were from Tom Green County; 196 were from other counties.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 585 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 29th, when 677 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on July 22nd, 669 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have fallen to 26.1% from last week’s rate of 27.3%.
150 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, an increase from last week when 107 hospitalizations were reported. 22 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19; one of those patients is in intensive care.
Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, July 31st
|69
|17
|Sunday, August 1st
|67
|21
|Monday, August 2nd
|66
|22
|Tuesday, August 3rd
|108
|23
|Wednesday, August 4th
|99
|23
|Thursday, August 5th
|93
|22
|Friday, August 6th
|83
|22
|Totals
|585
|150