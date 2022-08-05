SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

One COVID-19-related death was reported on Tuesday, August 2nd. The patient was a woman in her 60s from Sterling County who was fully vaccinated. 557 patients in Tom Green County have died as a result of infection with COVID-19. 360 of those patients were from Tom Green County; 196 were from other counties.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 585 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 29th, when 677 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on July 22nd, 669 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have fallen to 26.1% from last week’s rate of 27.3%.

150 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, an increase from last week when 107 hospitalizations were reported. 22 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19; one of those patients is in intensive care.

Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.

Texas Department of State Health Services resources

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, July 31st 69 17 Sunday, August 1st 67 21 Monday, August 2nd 66 22 Tuesday, August 3rd 108 23 Wednesday, August 4th 99 23 Thursday, August 5th 93 22 Friday, August 6th 83 22 Totals 585 150 City of San Angelo COVID-19 Report: August 5, 2022

Weekly COVID-19 report for July 30 – August 5, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to August 5, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to August 5, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.