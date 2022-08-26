SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to decrease in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, August 26, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 275 new positive cases of COVID-19 since August 19th, when 328 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on August 12th, 449 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have fallen to 13.5% from last week’s rate of 17.5%.

82 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, 11 fewer hospitalizations than last week when 93 hospitalizations were reported. 12 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 2 patients from the week before. One of those patients is in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, August 20th 34 13 Sunday, August 21st 31 12 Monday, August 22nd 32 10 Tuesday, August 23rd 49 11 Wednesday, August 24th 39 11 Thursday, August 25th 45 13 Friday, August 26th 45 12 Totals 275 82

Weekly COVID-19 report for August 12 – August 26, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to August 26, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.