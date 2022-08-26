SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to decrease in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, August 26, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 275 new positive cases of COVID-19 since August 19th, when 328 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on August 12th, 449 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have fallen to 13.5% from last week’s rate of 17.5%.
82 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, 11 fewer hospitalizations than last week when 93 hospitalizations were reported. 12 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 2 patients from the week before. One of those patients is in intensive care.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, August 20th
|34
|13
|Sunday, August 21st
|31
|12
|Monday, August 22nd
|32
|10
|Tuesday, August 23rd
|49
|11
|Wednesday, August 24th
|39
|11
|Thursday, August 25th
|45
|13
|Friday, August 26th
|45
|12
|Totals
|275
|82