SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to decrease in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, August 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 328 new positive cases of COVID-19 since August 12th, when 449 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on August 5th, 585 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have fallen to 17.5% from last week’s rate of 17.9%.

93 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, two fewer hospitalizations than last week when 95 hospitalizations were reported. 14 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, an increase of 4 patients from the week before. One of those patients is in intensive care.

Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

DayPositive CasesHospitalizations
Saturday, August 13th3912
Sunday, August 14th5913
Monday, August 15th3314
Tuesday, August 16th5114
Wednesday, August 17th5514
Thursday, August 18th4512
Friday, August 19th4614
Totals32893
City of San Angelo COVID-19 Report: August 19, 2022
Weekly COVID-19 report for August 5 – August 19, 2022.
Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to August 19, 2022.
Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to August 19, 2022.
Active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to August 19, 2022.
Active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to August 19, 2022.