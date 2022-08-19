SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to decrease in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, August 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 328 new positive cases of COVID-19 since August 12th, when 449 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on August 5th, 585 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have fallen to 17.5% from last week’s rate of 17.9%.

93 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, two fewer hospitalizations than last week when 95 hospitalizations were reported. 14 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, an increase of 4 patients from the week before. One of those patients is in intensive care.

Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.

Texas Department of State Health Services Resources

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, August 13th 39 12 Sunday, August 14th 59 13 Monday, August 15th 33 14 Tuesday, August 16th 51 14 Wednesday, August 17th 55 14 Thursday, August 18th 45 12 Friday, August 19th 46 14 Totals 328 93 City of San Angelo COVID-19 Report: August 19, 2022

Weekly COVID-19 report for August 5 – August 19, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to August 19, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.