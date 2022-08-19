SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to decrease in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.
In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, August 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 328 new positive cases of COVID-19 since August 12th, when 449 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on August 5th, 585 positive cases were reported.
Positivity rates have fallen to 17.5% from last week’s rate of 17.9%.
93 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, two fewer hospitalizations than last week when 95 hospitalizations were reported. 14 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19, an increase of 4 patients from the week before. One of those patients is in intensive care.
Along with the weekly COVID-19 report, the City also included a reminder that daily COVID-19 reporting can be found through state reporting, available at the City of San Angelo COVID-19 website.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
|Day
|Positive Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Saturday, August 13th
|39
|12
|Sunday, August 14th
|59
|13
|Monday, August 15th
|33
|14
|Tuesday, August 16th
|51
|14
|Wednesday, August 17th
|55
|14
|Thursday, August 18th
|45
|12
|Friday, August 19th
|46
|14
|Totals
|328
|93