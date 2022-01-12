SAN ANGELO, Texas – TLCA San Angelo announced they will not have classes on Friday, January 14th because of large staff shortages and high attendance decline, according from a release from TLCA on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

According to the release, the current COVID-19 spike is causing major problems for TLCA’s staff and students as well as their families and is limiting the school’s ability at a functional and successful level. Because of the large staff shortages and high attendance decline, TLCA is announcing the following schedule change for the remainder of the week:

Early release on Thursday, January 13, 2022 for everyone district-wide; Students and Staff (follow your normal early-release schedules).

No school on Friday, January 14, 2022 at all.

TLCA will be closed on Monday, January 17th as a school holiday, as scheduled.

TLCA hopes that their custodial and maintenance teams can perform a deep clean on all their facilities during this time, give their students and staff some extended time off to get well and so they can return to normal classes on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, as planned.

If things change beyond this plan, TLCA plans to push that information out as soon as possible. They hope everyone will stay safe and we can all get past this and recover quickly.

Courtesy: TLCA San Angelo