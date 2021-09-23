Three new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 23, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of three more patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The patients were an unvaccinated Schleicher County woman in her 70s, an unvaccinated Coke County woman in her 60s and an unvaccinated McCulloch County woman in her 50s.

So far, 410 patients have died from causes related to infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 266 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 144 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 23, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 70s, Schleicher County: unvaccinated

– Female, 60s, Coke County: unvaccinated

– Female, 50s, McCulloch County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 410: 266 from Tom Green County and 144 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 70s, condado de Schleicher: no vacunada

– Mujer, 60s, condado de Coke: no vacunada

– Mujer, 50s, condado de McCulloch: no vacunada

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 410: 266 del condado de Tom Green y 144 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.