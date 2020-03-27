Third positive COVID-19 case in Tom Green County believed to be community spread

San Angelo, Texas- Today the City of San Angelo Health Department has confirmed a third positive case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

According to the City of San Angelo Health Department, “The affected person is a female in her thirties who had no known contact with a positive case, which means that it is categorized as a case of community spread.”

The Health Department defines the term “community spread” to mean there is no known source of the disease, such as a recent contact with an infected person or travel from an area with a high number of cases. Community spread of the virus means there is an urgent need for people to restrict movement and stay home as much as possible.

The latest COVID-19 test result numbers from San Angelo are as follows: