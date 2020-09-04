TGC Health Department confirms 61st death from COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed that a 61st patient has died from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020.

Thepatient was a woman in her 70s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far 61 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 44 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 17 were residents of other counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.