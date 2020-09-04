TGC Health Department confirms 61st death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed that a 61st patient has died from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020.

Thepatient was a woman in her 70s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far 61 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 44 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 17 were residents of other counties.