TGC Health Department confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
The full COVID-19 report, released by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, is below:
Total positive cases: 16,925
Active cases: 15
Currently hospitalized: 3
New positives for today: 2
Informe COVID-19 del 16 de junio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16,925
Casos activos: 15
Actualmente hospitalizados: 3
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 2
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|21
|White
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|White
|TGC
|Antigen