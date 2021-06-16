TGC Health Department confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The full COVID-19 report, released by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, is below:

June 16, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,925

Active cases: 15

Currently hospitalized: 3

New positives for today: 2

Informe COVID-19 del 16 de junio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16,925

Casos activos: 15

Actualmente hospitalizados: 3

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 2



