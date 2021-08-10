Texas Hospital Association Statement on State Staffing

AUSTIN, Texas – The following is a statement from Ted Shaw, Texas Hospital Association president/CEO, on the state’s announcement regarding out-of-state personnel to help respond to the recent COVID-19 surge.

As hospitals grapple with the extreme spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Texas Hospital Association applauds Gov. Abbott’s movement to re-engage the state in COVID-19 staffing. This help could not come fast enough. Many hospitals have already idled non-essential services and are diverting patients to extend staffing capability. We look forward to a swift influx of out-of-state personnel, coordinated by the state through staffing agencies. The hospital industry is losing frontline staff, particularly nurses, to burnout and illness; many have left the profession due to the extreme nature of the work during a relentless pandemic. The Texas Hospital Association looks forward to being at the table to determine the best way to quickly tackle and execute state-coordinated staffing, and how best to use available dollars to fund this life-saving work.

