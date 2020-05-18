Texas has entered Phase 2 expansion for reopening businesses, Gov. Abbott announces

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Austin, Texas (KXAN)- Texas has entered Phase 2 of Governor Greg Abbott’s expansion and reopening of businesses across the state.

In a conference at the Texas Capitol on Monday afternoon, Abbott announced that more Texas businesses will be allowed to either reopen or open at larger capacity.

Businesses that will be able to reopen immediately include child care facilities, massage parlors, and youth clubs and sports facilities.

Then, on Friday, May 22, several other businesses will be able to open at 25% capacity, including bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls, zoos and aquariums.

For bars, the state has established the following guidelines:

People should remain seated at tables when inside

No tables of more than six people

Dancing is “discouraged”

Hand sanitizer stations should be at entryways

There should be six feet of distance between parties

Meanwhile, professional sports, including baseball, tennis and basketball can reopen on May 31, but without in-person fans, according to the Governor.

Restaurants, which were already able to be open at 25% capacity, will now be able to open at 50% capacity, Abbott announced.

Phase 2 Expansion Executive Order

During the conference, the Governor said that since Texas entered Phase 1 of reopenings, the state has not seen any “entrenchments” of COVID-19, but rather has seen some spikes in areas — which he says the state was prepared to deal with.

Despite the expanded reopenings, Gov. Abbott stressed that Texans keep utilizing safe distancing and hygiene practices, including wearing face masks, washing hands and sanitizing areas.

“It is a fact that these safe practices save lives,” said Abbott.

“Today tomorrow and every day going forward, is one day closer to medical discoveries that will treat and protect people from getting COVID-19,” said Abbott. “Until that day, our focus is to keep you safe while also restoring your ability to get back to work. To open businesses to pay your bills, to put food on your table…a way to coexist with COVID-19. “

The state’s entry into Phase 2, according to Abbott, is the result of several metrics, including positivity rate.

According to a chart shown during the conference, Abbott explained that as of April 17, the seven-day average of positive test results was 13.86%. On May 17, the positivity rate was 4.97% — a large dip.

Additional factors in expanded reopenings, according to the Governor, are Texas’ growing supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE. Abbot said that the state currently distributes over 1 million face masks per day.

Abbott says that in addition to the state’s increased PPE stores, the amount of testing for COVID-19 has also grown, explaining that in just the first half of May, Texas has more than doubled the amount of testing that happened in all of March and April.

Currently, Texas is performing about 25,000 tests per day, the Governor said.

Under the Governor’s plan, employers and employees should implement screening measures as more Texans return to work.

Watch Monday's press conference and read more here.