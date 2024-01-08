HOUSTON (KIAH) – In the first report of 2024 by the Texas Department of State Health Services, COVID-19 cases are finally slowing down, though slightly, in Texas. The number of reported cases decreased by 9.5 percent from the previous week.

However, the case count is still high. The number of confirmed and probable cases sat at 15,300 last week.

Data of COVID 19-associated deaths has been finalized for week 49. The state health department reported 40 deaths. In total, 93,735 COVID-19-associated deaths have been identified from death certificates of Texas residents.