Shannon to offer COVID vaccine for kids starting November 8

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Children from 5 – 11 years of age will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Shannon Vaccine Clinic starting on Monday, November 8.

Representatives from Shannon Medical Center say the clinic will have supplies of the Pfizer vaccine for children available starting on Monday morning at 7:00 AM. They say appointments are not required but parents can reserve a time slot online.

The Shannon Vaccine Clinic, located at 3501 Knickerbocker Road, is open from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; and from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.