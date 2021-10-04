Shannon to host Drive-thru Flu & COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s flu season once again and Shannon Medical Center is hosting a Drive-thru Flu & COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Thursday, October 7th through Saturday, October 9th, according to a release from Shannon Medical Center on Monday.

The Drive-thru Flu & COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be held at Foster Field parking lot at the corner of South Jackson and University Avenue. Below are the times the clinic will be open:

Thursday, October 7th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 8th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 9th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

$35 Vaccination for for flu shots. High dose vaccine are also available for $80. COVID-19 vaccinations are free.

All ages are welcome for flu shots. COVID-19 vaccines are only available for ages 12 and up.

For more on the Flu Shot Clinic, please see below.

Courtesy: Shannon Medical Center