Shannon to reopen Urgent Care North COVID-19 Testing Site on Monday, September 20th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning Monday, September 20, 2021, Shannon Urgent Care North, located at 2626 N. Bryant, will reopen their drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, according to a release from Shannon Medical Center on Friday.

The testing site will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week.

Shannon Urgent Care West, located at 4251 Sunset Drive, will continue their COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, also available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. There is no cost to the patient for the test and appointments are not required at either location. Patients are encouraged to bring their insurance card with them.

For more information about screening or testing, visit www.ShannonHealth.com, call the Shannon COVID-19 Hotline at 844-6-SHANNON (844-674-2666), Shannon Urgent Care North at 325-481-2271 or Shannon Urgent Care West at 325-481-2226.

Courtesy: Shannon Medical Center